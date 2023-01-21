January 21, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we get the latest on anti-government protests in Peru that are becoming increasingly deadly. Then, after weeks of storms and flooding, California begins a cleanup and recovery effort that will cost more than $1 billion. Plus, how a remote Alaskan village is showing other rural communities a path to cleaner power and a more sustainable economy.

