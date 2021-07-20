Californians scramble for fresh water as taps, wells run dry

William Brangham:

As we have been hearing, the severe drought across the West is causing many problems.

My colleagues and I recently went to the San Joaquin Valley in California, where this drought is threatening the drinking supply for thousands of rural residents, as well as the livelihoods for the farmers who grow a significant source of this country's food supply.

How much land is this?

On a dusty road in Madera, California, the temperatures will climb over 100 degrees today. Jaime Rivera's well has run dry.