West U.S. wildfires are so extreme that they’re creating lightning, fire whirls

William Brangham:

Judy, more than 80 fires are currently burning across 13 states right now. It's affecting over a million acres.

One of the worst blazes is a megafire in Southern Oregon, the Bootleg Fire. It's been burning for two weeks. It's one of the largest in Oregon's history and is growing by several miles each day. It's already burned in area a third the size of Rhode Island.

Carrie Bilbao is with the National Interagency Wildfire Center, which tracks all of this. And she joins me from Boise, Idaho.

Thank you very much for being here. I know you're very, very busy.

This may seem self-evident to you, but can you explain how the heat and this ongoing drought makes it harder to do your job, both in terms of what the fires do, but then also for the firefighters themselves?