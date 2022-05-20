Calls for Biden to cancel the widespread financial burden of student debt grow louder

Katherine Welbeck:

Well, a couple of things.

First, let's start with the inflation point. I think it's really important to note, one, we think about larger drivers of inflation, the road the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues with COVID, but I also think it's really important to note the way that student debt cancellation works as a stimulus.

This is not $10,000, $50,000 in people's bank accounts tomorrow. It's — people will see monthly more money in their balance sheets because they will not have as much student loan debt. So it's not an immediate injection of that money into the economy that would, like, immediately overheat it. It's more so people having more money actually to help them as we're — as they're struggling with rising costs right now.

And I think also the important part about talking about fixing current plans, I think we have seen — we have tried to fix it. We have seen piecemeal plans. The reason why IDR doesn't work, when we're looking at over four million people having been in repayment for over 20 years.

And when we think about income-driven repayment, you're supposed to get forgiveness after 20 or 25 years, depending on the payment plan. But only — we have seen since 2021 only less than like — a little over 100 people have received cancellation through that program.

So it's not working, right? And we have to acknowledge that these programs don't fix it. We could talk about fixing them, but we have to talk about doing some larger systemic change to fix these broken programs.