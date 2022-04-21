Border issues, student debt among issues to determine midterm elections, strategists say

Amna Nawaz:

We are just 201 days away from the midterm elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress for the next two years.

But the process of deciding who will be on the ballot kicks into high gear in just a matter of weeks, with primary battles in several key states.

For a look at what's ahead, we turn now to two party insiders. Faiz Shakir is a Democratic political adviser who was the campaign manager for Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign. And Glen Bolger is a Republican strategist and co-founder of Public Opinion Strategies, a pollster for many Republican candidates.

Welcome to you both. Thanks for being here.

Faiz, I want to start with you and something that's been making a lot of headlines recently, which is where President Biden's approval ratings are. And I want to ask you what they mean for other candidates. But let's just take a look at some of those numbers to set the table here.

When you look at some of these approval ratings among key groups, since Biden took office to March 2022, we have seen some big drops. He's down 10 points overall. Among people of color, he's down 12 points. Among young Americans, Gen Z and millennials, down 17 points, down 10 points with independents

Faiz, how does he get those numbers back up? And, if he can't, how concerned should Democratic candidates be?