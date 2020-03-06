Can $8 billion in emergency spending help the U.S. curb novel coronavirus?

Amna Nawaz:

But testing kits are still being distributed and in some states won't be delivered in until early next week. The CDC has been criticized for its failure to quickly provide enough kits.

The Atlantic reported today that local officials are only able to test several thousand people a day. It also found that, after checking with all 50 states, only 1, 895 people had been tested for the coronavirus in the United States, that as the viral outbreak spreads across the U.S., including to Pennsylvania and Indiana, which announced its first cases today.

Meanwhile, in Texas, the South by Southwest Festival, an annual gathering of more than 100,000 music, tech and culture fans, was canceled by Austin city officials.

The University of Washington, in the state grappling with one of the country's most serious outbreaks, today canceled all in-person classes through the end of its winter quarter in late March.

Globally, meanwhile, a grim milestone. The World Health Organization confirmed there are now almost 100,000 coronavirus cases worldwide. Health officials said it's a critical moment.