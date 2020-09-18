Can Afghanistan-Taliban talks end America’s longest war?

Judy Woodruff:

In a few weeks' time, the U.S. will enter the 20th year of war in Afghanistan, when the U.S. invaded after 9/11. Nearly 3,600 American troops have since died there, and hundreds of thousands of Afghans.

But for the preceding 20 years, Afghans had also been at war with the Soviets and then themselves. Now, in the capital of Qatar, the first talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents have begun, midwifed by the U.S., and, with them, the first flickers of hope for an end to war.

Here's Nick Schifrin.