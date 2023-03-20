Can banking takeovers and rescues stabilize the markets?

By —

Dorothy Hastings

Ten days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and emergency measures to stabilize the system, key parts of the banking industry are still reeling and anxious. UBS agreed to buy out its rival Credit Suisse for a fraction of its market value, and there were new efforts Monday to help stabilize First Republic Bank. Roben Farazad of Full Disclosure discussed the latest with Geoff Bennett.

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

Dorothy Hastings

