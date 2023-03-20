Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Monday on the NewsHour, scientists at the UN issue a stark warning about climate change saying it's now or never for taking drastic steps needed to prevent catastrophe. Former President Trump faces a potential indictment on charges stemming from a hush money payment. Plus, 20 years later, American Marines and their families reflect on the invasion of Iraq and its lingering impact on their lives.
