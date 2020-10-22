Can Georgia’s Republican senators retain their closely contested seats?

Rickey Bevington:

It's the only state with two Senate races on the ballot this year, with two incumbent Republicans on defense.

In one, first-term Senator David Perdue faces Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who gained national attention in 2017 after a failed bid for Congress.

In the other race, appointed Senator Kelly Loeffler, in her first year in office, faces 21 challengers, and is hoping to reach 50 percent support to avoid a run-off. But she's got to fend off GOP Congressman Doug Collins. The two Republicans are fighting to be seen as the conservative in the race.

But they're facing a tough challenge from Democrat Raphael Warnock, reverend at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. According to recent polling, both races are closer than Georgia Senate elections have been in years.

In Dalton, Georgia, a small carpet mill town an hour-and-a-half north of Atlanta, the lunch crowd was quickly filling the Oakwood Cafe. Even though the area is the home district of Collins, many of those that we spoke to said that they were still undecided on which Republican they would be supporting, but all said the economy and other traditional Republican issues were important to them.