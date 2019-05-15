Can listening to classical music help kids keep calm?

Amna Nawaz:

Living in a fast-paced, on-demand world can be stressful. Although many of us try to cope with the distractions, that can be a tough task for children.

From PBS station WVIZ ideastream, David C. Barnett brings us the story of an educational program that combines the music of the Cleveland Orchestra with meditative techniques to promote a sense of calm.

It's part of our ongoing arts and culture coverage, Canvas.