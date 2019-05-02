Can mayor’s resignation offer corruption-plagued Baltimore a chance to rebuild?

Amna Nawaz:

After weeks of headlines about a personal scandal that was tarnishing the city's image, former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh finally resigned today.

The city, as The Baltimore Sun put it, has long dealt with a history of wrongdoing by politicians, all of that on top of serious problems with crime, violence and a lack of economic opportunity.

We look at this moment now and whether it presents a larger opportunity.

Alec MacGillis is a reporter for ProPublica who is a longtime resident of the city. He wrote about the city's underlying concerns extensively in a piece called "The Tragedy of Baltimore." It was published by The New York Times and ProPublica.

Alec MacGillis, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Let's just start with this moment right now. How important is it for Baltimore that Catherine Pugh is gone?