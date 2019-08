Judy Woodruff:

Four hundred years ago this month, the first African slaves arrived in North America on a ship landing at the Jamestown colony in what is today Virginia.

Our economics reporter, Paul Solman, looks at the question of reparations, what America might owe to the descendants of these enslaved people.

The subject has been gaining increased attention, even coming up in this week's Democratic presidential debates.

It's the latest in our regular economics series Making Sense and also part of our Chasing the Dream series on poverty and opportunity in America.