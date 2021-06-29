Can the film industry lure audiences back to the big screen?

Judy Woodruff:

With summer under way, movie studios and box offices are clamoring for theatergoers to return, as pandemic restrictions ease. And there's evidence that it's beginning to happen.

The latest installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, "F9," earned $70 million this past weekend. That was the biggest opening for a movie since the pandemic began.

Jeffrey Brown looks at what else theaters have in store this summer for our arts and culture series, Canvas.