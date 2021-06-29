Tuesday on the NewsHour, rescue crews comb the wreckage as officials look for answers in the collapse of the Surfside, Florida condo. Then, we discuss the ongoing pandemic recovery and threats from new COVID variants with Dr. Anthony Fauci. And, how Black women lawmakers nationwide live with a perpetual feeling of danger after being elected to office.
News Wrap: Biden to visit Surfside condo collapse site on Thursday4 min
Highly contagious delta variant on path to become dominant strain in the U.S.4 min
Dr. Fauci on delta variant, booster shots and masks for the vaccinated9 min
Understanding the fragile ceasefire and humanitarian crisis in Tigray9 min
Pandemic graduates on their hopes to mend the ‘cracks’ exposed by the last year6 min
For Black women in government, highlighting threats and abuse can make it worse9 min
Pandemic conditions fuel rise in migrants braving the Darien Gap6 min
Can the film industry lure audiences back to the big screen?5 min
