What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

June 29, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, rescue crews comb the wreckage as officials look for answers in the collapse of the Surfside, Florida condo. Then, we discuss the ongoing pandemic recovery and threats from new COVID variants with Dr. Anthony Fauci. And, how Black women lawmakers nationwide live with a perpetual feeling of danger after being elected to office.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: