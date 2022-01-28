Can the U.S. and Russia agree on Ukraine? Here’s the latest on the negotiations

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, what's interesting here is, the Pentagon, the U.S. and Kyiv really aren't on the same page when it comes to the threat.

From the U.S. perspective, they see Russian troops, they see Russian material rushing to the Ukrainian border every day, these videos released by the Russian military defense every day. And what the U.S. sees is a more serious and imminent threat than Europe has seen in decades, as we heard from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Mark Milley, in a joint Pentagon press conference with the secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin.

Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff: Sure, with 100,000 troops, and you have got combined arms formations, ground maneuver, artillery, rockets, you have got air and all the other piece parts that go with it, there's a potential that they could launch on very, very little warning. That's possible.

This is larger in scale and scope and the massing of forces than anything we have seen in recent memory. And I think you would have to go back quite a while into the Cold War days to see something of this magnitude.