Friday on the NewsHour, Russia says it won't start a war in Ukraine but warns Western powers against ignoring its interests. Then, Texas' restrictive new voting law sparks confusion, forcing election officials to reject hundreds of applications for mail-in ballots. And, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart consider the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and what his retirement may mean.
Segments From This Episode
News Wrap: Investigation underway into Pittsburgh bridge collapse that injured 105 min
Can the U.S. and Russia agree on Ukraine? Here’s the latest on the negotiations7 min
Judge cites climate crisis, cancels oil and gas leases approved by Biden administration5 min
How a new law ‘turbocharges’ difficulties of voting in Texas7 min
Brooks and Capehart on Texas voting law, Breyer retirement and replacement13 min
Olympian skier Lindsey Vonn on what drove her success, and the ‘heavy price’ of her career9 min
New documentary explores America’s ‘complicated’ relationship with Bill Cosby8 min