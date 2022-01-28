January 28, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, Russia says it won't start a war in Ukraine but warns Western powers against ignoring its interests. Then, Texas' restrictive new voting law sparks confusion, forcing election officials to reject hundreds of applications for mail-in ballots. And, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart consider the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and what his retirement may mean.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: