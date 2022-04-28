Can the ‘vaccine for the world’ help end the global pandemic?

John Yang:

Some squeezed their eyes shut as they got their shot. Others turn their heads away.

These schoolchildren in Chennai, India, were among the first in the world to get a dose of a new low-cost COVID-19 vaccine called Corbevax manufactured by the Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E. It was developed half-a-world away in Houston, Texas, home to the world's largest medical hub, including Texas Children's Hospital at Baylor College of medicine.

That's where microbiologist Maria Elena Bottazzi and physician Peter Hotez hang their lab coats, heading up research at the National School of Tropical Medicine.

Dr. Peter Hotez, Baylor College of Medicine: If your house is on fire, and you can make one phone call, you don't call the patent attorney. You call the fire department. And we want to be the fire department for the world.