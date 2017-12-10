Cancer treatment progress stunted by lack of volunteers

Christopher Booker:

Following multiple surgeries, including the removal of his kidney, Daigle is currently cancer free, but the path he took to get there, is rare. He’s among the less than five percent of American cancer patients who participate in clinical trials. Daigle was part of a trial for the drug, Pazopanib, which was being studied for people who have recurring tumors. Being part of the trial meant extra care.

But as with other patients, he didn’t know if the trial would save his life, give him a bit more time to live, or do nothing at all.