Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Candidates make final push in Georgia with critical Senate seat on the line

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Audio

Georgians on Tuesday will decide the final uncalled race of the 2022 midterm elections. The runoff contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker comes after neither received a majority of the vote in November. Unlike last year, the race will not determine the balance of power in the Senate, but has seen record numbers with early voting. Laura Barrón-López reports.

Listen to this Segment

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch