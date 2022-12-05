Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

December 5, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court hears arguments over whether a Christian web designer can refuse to serve same-sex couples based on her religious beliefs. Then, the U.S., Europe and other nations impose a price cap on Russian oil over the invasion of Ukraine. Also, the final push is underway to get Georgia voters to the polls with a critical Senate seat on the line.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch