Monday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court hears arguments over whether a Christian web designer can refuse to serve same-sex couples based on her religious beliefs. Then, the U.S., Europe and other nations impose a price cap on Russian oil over the invasion of Ukraine. Also, the final push is underway to get Georgia voters to the polls with a critical Senate seat on the line.
