Capturing America’s fading shopping malls through a photographer’s lens

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once the bustling centers of a community’s social scene, malls aren’t the fixtures of everyday life they used to be. Ideastream Public Media in Cleveland brings us the story of how one photographer is documenting these once-grand structures.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more