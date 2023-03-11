March 11, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, how millions of Medicaid enrollees could lose coverage now that special pandemic rules are ending. Then, ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards, why representation on and off-screen matters, and where Hollywood is still falling behind. Plus, we look at a fading icon of American culture — the shopping mall — through a photographer’s lens.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch