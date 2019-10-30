Castro calls on Democratic voters to push past ‘safe choice’ in 2020

Julián Castro:

That's a great question, and probably the question that those of us on the campaign trail get asked the most.

Look, I think that people are looking for three things this year. Number one, they want somebody with the right experience to be president. They want somebody with a strong, compelling vision about the future of our country. And, of course, they somebody that can beat Donald Trump.

I'm one of the very few candidates with strong executive experience. I have actually been in charge of something and gotten things done. I was mayor of the seventh largest city, my home town of San Antonio. And I served as secretary of housing and urban development under President Obama, managing a department that had 8,000 employees, a $48 billion budget, offices across the country.

So I have a strong track record of executive experience. I also have a strong, compelling vision for the future. I want to make sure that everyone counts in this country, not just the 37 percent of the country that this president considers his base, but everybody.

And I have outlined a blueprint for everybody to be able to prosper in the years ahead. And I can beat Donald Trump.