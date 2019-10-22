Kamala Harris defends her health care plan from rival critics

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Tuesday said she would not second-guess House lawmakers’ focus on President Donald Trump’s dealings in Ukraine as part of their impeachment inquiry.

“There’s still not been any real consequence or accountability as it relates to the findings in the Mueller report,” Harris said in an interview with PBS NewsHour’s anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff. “But I think that it is right, also, for the inquiry to focus on the matter at hand: The president of the United States committed a crime, it appears, committed a crime even by his own confession when it comes to soliciting assistance from a foreign government.”

William Taylor, the U.S. chargé d’affaires to Ukraine, testified before House lawmakers Tuesday that he believes the Trump administration had withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into political rivals. His 15-page statement details weeks of conversations with other diplomats, during which military aid was apparently used to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a company tied to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

Harris also rejected the idea that the impeachment inquiry will distract voters from the 2020 presidential campaign.

“I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time,” she said. “I’m here in Iowa City. … People are concerned about whether their democracy is being undone by Donald Trump. They are worried about whether their system of justice still has any integrity. Does the rule of law matter? And they are concerned about the fact that almost half of American families can’t afford a $400 unexpected expense, or that a $500 medical bill will bankrupt them.”

