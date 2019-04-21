‘Cathy’ comic strip creator looks to the next chapter

Cathy Guisewite:

Back in the '70s, our big dream was to be able to have a career and have a family at once. That was having it all. For my daughter's generation, having it all is having a career, having a family, having– a social media presence, having a YouTube channel, having a blog, having– being a community activist, being a global enligh– you know, a force for global change. And she has, like, 10,000 more things to feel like that she can do but to feel like she should be doing to keep up with everybody. And I think at the end, way less freedom to say that she's overstressed or can't handle it or feels bad about herself.

My dream for 'Fifty Things that Aren't My Fault' it will– is that it will be a friend to women the same way that the comic strip was a friend to women; that it will help women feel like they're not alone; that it will help women laugh at the little things so we can all kind of have the strength and energy to get onto the big things; and that it will also help women look backward with a little bit of grace and forgiveness and look– and look forward, face the future knowing there are a lot of things that aren't our fault.