CDC changes recommendations on when to wear masks in public

William Brangham:

Judy, instead of using just case counts, the CDC's mask guidance will now be based on local cases, hospital capacity, and rates of severe disease.

Based on those metrics, communities will be rated low, medium, or high risk. Universal masking, including in schools, will be recommended only in high-risk counties. The CDC emphasized that anyone with symptoms or known COVID exposures should still wear a mask, and especially the immunocompromised and medically vulnerable.

I'm joined now by epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Jennifer Nuzzo, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

I want to ask you about the CDC guidance. The CDC is now saying that 70 percent of Americans live in counties where the risk is so low that they don't need to wear a mask indoors.

What do you make of that?

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Securityb>: Well, I think what we are hearing from the CDC is not that they have loosened their recommendations, but they have actually changed how they calculate who is at risk. They are using new data.

And that's reflective, I think, of a few important changes. One, the virus is not the same. We had a huge surge of cases. And that was incredibly challenging. But, fortunately, the percentage of those cases that went to the hospital was much lower, so it is a different virus than we have had to deal with at earlier points in the pandemic.

The other change that changed is that the data we use to track the virus have changed. And with the increasing use of home test, metrics like case numbers and test positivity was what the CDC exclusively used to rely on to make those risk maps, are no longer as reliable or as meaningful.

So what they have done now is brought in other data sets to construct those risk maps. And I, frankly, think it is a more of an accurate reflection of what is going on, on the community level.