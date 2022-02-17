Fauci on the uncertain future of COVID-19 amid changing public health guidelines

Judy Woodruff:

The very worst of COVID-19's Omicron surge appears to be behind us.

The World Health Organization reported that infections are down globally. In the U.S., new cases are down by more than 60 percent over the past two weeks. A number of states and cities are lifting masking requirements.

But the WHO and many others are still warning of letting down our guard too soon. In the last week, there were more than 70,000 deaths globally, in the U.S., more than 2,100 deaths a day.

We look at where we stand with Dr. Anthony Fauci. He is the chief medical adviser to the president.

I spoke with him a short time ago.

Dr. Fauci, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let me begin by asking you where we are as a country with regard to COVID. There is a new modeling study out today that says something like three-quarters of the country is protected, either by virtue of the vaccine or having been infected with COVID.

And then you look at other statistics that say only about half of eligible Americans have been vaccinated and boosted. So, if people want to understand how safe we should feel, are we overestimating that?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden: Well, I'm not so sure if it is an over- or under-estimation, Judy.

I think it is the reality that, if you look at where we are right now, clearly, there is a sharp decrement in the cases and in the hospitalizations, with a little bit less of a lagging or more of a lagging with deaths.

But, every day, when you look at the data, and you do weekly averages, you're seeing the cases and the hospitalizations go down. That's very good news. However, when you look at the CDC map of high and substantial activity, it's still really mostly red or orange, which means that it's right up there where a lot of activity.

The good news, Judy, is that we're going in the right direction. There's no doubt about it.

Now, getting to your original question. When you look at what people are referring to as the degree of immunity in the community, that means a combination of people who've been vaccinated, as well as those who've been infected and recovered.

The only confounding issue with that is the durability of protection. And when you have variants like Omicron, which can evade the immunity, the number of people who are so-called seropositive, which means they have either been infected or they have been vaccinated, sometimes can be misleading with regard to the vulnerability, because you could get infected, recover, be protected for a while, and then your immunity wanes.

You get vaccinated, and we already know that, after a while, your immunity wanes and you need to get boostered.