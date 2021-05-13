CDC director on mask guidance for the fully vaccinated, unvaccinated and immunocompromised

Dr. Rochelle Walensky:

Good evening, Judy. Thanks for having me.

You know, there are several things that were all happening at exactly the same time, which I think really motivated us to move forward.

The first is, over the last two weeks, our case rates in the country have come down by about a third, likely very much due to the scale-up of vaccinations that we have been able to do. Second is that we have new science now that basically shows that the vaccine is working.

Its effectiveness in real-world settings outside of the trial, outside of our trials, has demonstrated that it works just as well as it did in the trials, that these vaccines are working against variants and that, if you are vaccinated, you're very unlikely to be able to get asymptomatic disease, and, therefore, transmit to other people.

So, the science sort of all coalesced at the same time. And then, finally, we're at a place in this country right now where everyone is eligible to get a vaccinate if you're over the age of 12. And it's available. We, fortunately, have supply right now that it's available to everyone who is eligible.

You can text 438829 and put in your zip code. And when you do that, you will see five vaccination sites near you that you can get a vaccine.