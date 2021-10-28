CDC director on vaccinating children, booster guidance, vaccine hesitancy

Judy Woodruff:

In the battle against COVID, the U.S. is in a substantially better place than it was even a month ago, during the peak of the Delta variant. New cases are down nearly 60 percent since then. Deaths have fallen by nearly a third.

A growing number of Americans are getting boosters. And younger children may be able to start getting vaccinated by the end of next week. But deaths are still far too high, nearly 1, 400 a day over the past week.

We look at the latest now with Dr. Rochelle Walensky. She's the director of the Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Walensky, thank you so much for joining us again.