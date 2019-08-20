CEOs are saying they need to be more socially minded. Will anything change?

John Yang:

For decades, maximizing profits for stockholders has been the driving goal for corporate America. But there's a growing populist backlash, as more and more Americans believe that goal has led to great social inequality.

This week, nearly 200 of the country's most prominent companies issued a joint statement that represents a major philosophical shift.

The CEOs said that corporate leaders should take into account all stakeholders. That means employees, customers, suppliers, and society in general.

That's the focus of this week's Making Sense segment.

And for it, we turn to Steven Pearlstein, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The Washington Post, professor of public affairs at George Mason University, and author of the book "Can American Capitalism Survive?"

Steve, thanks for joining us.