Chaos, cries for help outside Kabul airport as Taliban crack down on protestors

Jane Ferguson:

People beg to be allowed in, aware that each day is one closer to the end of this eventual evacuation. The fear of being left behind is palpable.

For all the crowds that show up here, you have got the lucky ones over here who have visas and paperwork. And the soldiers are able to help them. They are able to show them into the airport. But you also have the unlucky ones, so many of them, just like these families here with newborn babies arguing with the soldiers.

The soldiers are trying to get them to move over so they can separate those who get to leave the country from those that don't, and all the while, those gunshots that you hear in the background just beyond these vehicles, that's Taliban checkpoints. And they are firing off their rounds.

The emergency evacuation of Americans and their allies from Afghanistan, in the midst of a sweeping Taliban takeover of the country, continues. There are now 5,000 American troops at the Kabul Airport to ensure embassy staff and Afghans who worked for the U.S. and allies make it out safely.

Amidst the chaos, tens of thousands more who once worked with and for Americans now fear being left behind and at the mercy of a vengeful Taliban.

In Washington, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley briefed President Biden at the White House. They spoke at the Pentagon later in the day.