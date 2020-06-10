Chaos in Georgia primary yields ‘moment of reckoning’ for election officials

Andra Gillespie:

Well, in short, everything that could go wrong did go wrong yesterday.

So, there are a number of things that could happen. One, there are some systemic problems with voting in Georgia. So counties that often had bottlenecks, like Fulton County, continued to have them.

There are still reports there are places with large African-American populations that saw long wait times and perhaps didn't have the staff or the machines to be able to facilitate voting. And then, on top of that, we had the problem of COVID-19 creating additional procedures that were going to lengthen the time of voting, that were going to require people to stand outside for long periods of time.

And you have the problem of this being the first statewide election that was using a new voter system. So, people were not used to having the system. And, thus, there were problems getting it set up and acclimating the poll workers to the system. And that was probably compounded by the COVID crisis on a number of dimensions.

It would have been harder to have in-person training. And, in addition to that, there were places where you had poll workers who were reluctant to show up on Election Day because of their own health and safety. And so they canceled at the last minute, again, understaffing many precincts.