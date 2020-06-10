On Capitol Hill, George Floyd’s brother appeals for changes to policing

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, right now, the Republicans don't have a firm outline that they have made public.

But we know, behind closed doors, they are talking about some ideas. They seem to be hovering over a few common themes, at least the Senate Republicans. Let's look at those in a graphic here, Judy.

First of all, one of those, blocking choke holds, we know that's something Democrats want to do as well. Also, Republicans are looking at a registry of deaths and mistreatment of police. That's a tricky topic for them, because they feel that — some of them feel states should be governing that, but that is on the tape table for them.

Also, anti-lynching legislation, that is legislation that actually has been blocked by a Republican up until now, Rand Paul, but he seems to be, perhaps, working with this group to find a way that he can get on board.

Also, the idea of a national commission on criminal justice, Judy, that idea from Republicans would be similar to the 9/11 Commission in scope. It could take several months, but come up with recommendations.

But, Judy, I want to talk about what so far doesn't seem to be in their legislation, but is a heated debate among Republicans, a couple of ideas, particularly about what's called police qualified immunity, which is basically courtroom decisions that have held that police have a kind of immunity from being prosecuted in many cases.

Now, Republicans are talking about whether to include this in their bill or not. They're divided. Right now, it's not in their bill. And then one other thing. The concept of no-knock warrants for drug cases, that is something that could end up in this Republican proposal as well.