Chaos in South Africa as riots, looting follow Zuma’s jailing

Nick Schifrin
Ali Rogin
In South Africa, rioting and looting rocked parts of the country again overnight. The trouble began last week after the country’s former leader Jacob Zuma was jailed, and police say more than 70 people have been killed and 1,200 arrested. Nick Schifrin reports.

Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

@nickschifrin
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

