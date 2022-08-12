Charlottesville reckons with trauma 5 years after a deadly white supremacist rally

Laura Barrón-López:

Scores of self-proclaimed neo-Nazis, white supremacist and far right militiamen under the name Unite the Right had gathered to protest the removal of a Confederate statue in town and to demonstrate the power of the alt-right movement.

It quickly turned violent and ultimately fatal, when one neo-Nazi drove his car through a crowd of demonstrators, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Today, residents are still looking for accountability, a process met with fits and starts.

Nikuyah Walker, Mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia: I hope that we can move to an authentic healing by embracing truth.