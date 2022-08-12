Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Friday on the NewsHour, a now-public warrant and receipt for the search at Mar-a-Lago reveal that FBI agents retrieved top secret documents from former President Trump's home. Then, Charlottesville, Virginia reckons with the trauma caused by a deadly white supremacist rally. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart consider the investigations surrounding Trump and primary wins by election deniers.
