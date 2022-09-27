Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen accuses young American player of cheating

It's the biggest scandal chess has seen in decades. Magnus Carlsen, the current world champion, accused American Hans Niemann of cheating in past games and lying about it. Niemann admitted to cheating when he was 12 and 16 in what he said were inconsequential games, but denies foul play when he played and beat Carlsen recently. Chess Grandmaster Maurice Ashley joined William Brangham to discuss.

