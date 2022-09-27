Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen accuses young American player of cheating

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Leave your feedback
It's the biggest scandal chess has seen in decades. Magnus Carlsen, the current world champion, accused American Hans Niemann of cheating in past games and lying about it. Niemann admitted to cheating when he was 12 and 16 in what he said were inconsequential games, but denies foul play when he played and beat Carlsen recently. Chess Grandmaster Maurice Ashley joined William Brangham to discuss.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: