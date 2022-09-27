Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Hurricane Ian batters Cuba and gains momentum as it heads toward Florida, triggering evacuation orders for millions. Security forces across Iran clash with demonstrators protesting the death of a young woman in police custody. Plus, four-year institutions try to make it easier for students to transfer from community colleges in hopes of boosting enrollment.
