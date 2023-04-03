Chicago sees record early voter turnout in runoff election to pick next mayor

Geoff Bennett:

Chicago voters head to the polls tomorrow for a final chance to cast ballots in the mayor's race.

County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is facing off against former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas. Both of them beat a crowded field of nine candidates, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The two candidates offer a stark choice for voters as they weigh issues such as crime, public safety and education.

Following this all closely is WTTW Chicago PBS reporter Heather Cherone.

Heather, thanks for being with us.

So, we have got Brandon Johnson, this progressive Cook County commissioner, running against the moderate former Chicago Public Schools Chief Paul Vallas. Help us understand how this race in many ways illustrates the broader divides within the Democratic Party.