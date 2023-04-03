Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Monday on the NewsHour, former President Trump travels to New York ahead of his arraignment in a hush-money case as other legal troubles simmer. A pro-Russian blogger outspoken in his hostility towards Ukraine is assassinated in a St. Petersburg Cafe. Plus, Wisconsin voters prepare to decide the balance of power of the state Supreme Court in a sharply divided election with national implications.
