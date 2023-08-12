Child care advocates seek solutions as pandemic-era federal funding winds down

The federal government has been using COVID relief funds to support child care programs across the country. That funding is set to expire at the end of September. Susan Gale Perry, CEO of Child Care Aware of America, joins Ali Rogin to discuss how states are bracing for the looming crisis.

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

