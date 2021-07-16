Can Americans resolve partisan divides to create a national child care system?

Kate McMahon is an award-winning producer, writer and director of documentary films, news, podcasts, print and digital stories who has received several awards and nominations for her work. Kate has contributed to more than 50 hours of national documentary and long-format news programming, primarily for PBS, since she began her career in 1998 as an Associate Producer for The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer. Kate's recent work includes the ITVS short film The D.A's Dilemma (PBS, February 2021), a 4-part documentary series about behavioral science, Hacking Your Mind (PBS, September 2020); FRONTLINE: Coronavirus Pandemic (PBS, April, 2020) and three PBS NewsHour segments on the Oregon wildfires. She directs and co-produces documentaries for the PBS series FRONTLINE; independent films, digital channels and PBS stations. Outside of producing documentaries, Kate has produced and reported public radio programs for REVEAL, and written articles in Salem Reporter and Metro Parent Magazine.
