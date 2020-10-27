China dominates the pandemic PPE market. What does that mean for U.S. as virus surges?

Patrick Fok:

At the height of China's battle with the coronavirus in March, LyncMed, like many other overseas distributors of PPE, called back inventories from warehouses around the world.

Much of it was diverted to front-liners fighting the virus in Hubei province and the virus epicenter, Wuhan.

But domestic demand for PPE has slowed steadily since March, as China has gotten its outbreak under control. LyncMed has shifted its focus back towards buyers elsewhere, including the U.S., which, like many other countries, continues to grapple with shortages.

A global backlash against China over the COVID-19 pandemic has led to accusations that Chinese authorities hid the severity of the outbreak so that it could get a head-start on stocking up on the medical supplies it needed to respond to the crisis.

And there are fears China might restrict the distribution of gear to countries that have criticized its handling of the disease.

Joe Mazur is an analyst at the intelligence group Trivium China.