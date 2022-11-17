China pressured to reduce its carbon emissions at global climate change summit

Nick Schifrin:

When it comes to climate change, China is both firefighter and arsonist.

Beijing produces more greenhouse emissions than the rest of the world combined, but also more solar power, wind power and electric cars than any other country. And so when climate negotiators try and agree on measures to save the planet and cap global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, all eyes were on number two emitter the U.S. — that's climate envoy John Kerry on the right — and his first meeting with a emitter number one, which after the meeting did not seem eager to talk to the press.

Joanna Lewis, The Georgetown University: Well, China and the United States are the world's two largest economies, the two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. So, historically, when they're able to come together on climate change, it makes a really big difference.