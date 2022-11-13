Give to PBS NewsHour now
What’s on the climate agenda as COP27 enters its final week

For 27 years, the United Nations has held annual gatherings of world leaders to discuss how to combat climate change. Yet progress towards the goal of stopping global warming has been elusive, and this year’s summit is happening against the backdrop of host country Egypt's record of human rights abuses. Sarah Kaplan, climate reporter for the Washington Post, joins Ali Rogin to discuss.

