Chinese activists confront censorship, violence to expose truth about outbreak

Nick Schifrin:

The Chinese government describes all of its efforts as necessary vigilance.

And this is what Chinese media highlight: energized health workers fist-bumping patients, the formerly sick cured, flowers in their hands, thanking hospital staff. Nurses shaving their heads to increase hygiene. Chinese media called them — quote — "beautiful warriors."

And people back in factories protecting their fellow workers. There is now a message of cautious optimism from the top. Last weekend, President Xi Jinping congratulated health workers, Chinese army commanders, and masses of people he called united in a people's war.

The phrase hearkens back to Communist Party founder Mao Zedong mobilizing the masses to defeat a common enemy. Xi has acknowledged the virus posed a serious threat. More than 760 million people have had restrictions on when and how often they can leave their homes.

Thousands of neighborhoods across he country have been on lockdown. Visitors to office and residential buildings scan Q.R. codes and fill in forms about travel history and body temperature. The World Health Organization has praised China's efforts as successfully reducing the virus' spread.