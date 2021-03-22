Chinese officials stifle, expel foreign journalists for doing their job

Patrick Fok:

This is me getting cordoned in again.

Actually, two minutes ago, I was told I wasn't allowed to stand on the pavement here. But now we're being ushered back onto it. There's going to be a little bit of a game of cat and mouse all day. We will be moved from one spot to another, because these guys really don't want us to be reporting on this story today.

Reporters in China getting the sort of treatment we have gotten used to. This was at the trial hearing for Michael Kovrig, the Canadian charged with espionage today in Beijing.

Security here went to great lengths to frustrate coverage of the story. But, according to the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China's annual survey on media freedoms in the country, it's just the tip of the iceberg, and conditions for journalists in the past year have gotten much worse.