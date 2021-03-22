Monday on the NewsHour, our team reports from the southern border, where thousands of unaccompanied minors overwhelm migrant holding facilities. And as another COVID-19 inoculation proves effective, questions remain about distribution in the United States amid a rise of new cases. We also cover the threats and intimidation foreign journalists face from the Chinese government.
Segments From This Episode
Why thousands of immigrant children have spent more time than legally allowed at border7 min
News Wrap: Thousands of spring break revelers force Miami Beach to enforce curfew4 min
AstraZeneca vaccine 79 percent effective at preventing COVID symptoms, U.S. trial shows6 min
Chinese officials stifle, expel foreign journalists for doing their job8 min
How Americans are spending their stimulus money4 min
Amy Walter and Errin Haines on COVID stimulus relief, Biden immigration policy9 min
Female basketball players get unreliable COVID testing, less online promotion from NCAA6 min
How one doctor’s love for poetry helps him communicate with patients better6 min
