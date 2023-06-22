CIA officer reflects on long career in new memoir ‘By All Means Available’

Michael Vickers:

Yes, I think they really helped prevent another 9/11 attack.

After al-Qaida resettled in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region, the threat to the United States went way up. And so we had the transatlantic airline plot to blow up 10 airliners over the Atlantic, a 9/11-scale attack that might have killed several thousand people, in 2006.

And so President Bush made the decision to launch a new campaign in 2008, to really start using these weapons, these drone strikes against al-Qaida and its safe haven providers in the border region, and President Obama sustained it.

And within about four years of that, core al-Qaida's back was essentially broken in that region. Its ability to plot more was limited. And from polling I remember at the time, the closer — the closer you were to the militants, where you were being bullied by them or other things, the more the local populace supported it. The further you are away, it looked like a violation of Pakistani sovereignty.

So people in the so-called settled areas of Pakistan had much stronger feelings against these things than those right in the border region.